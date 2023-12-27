Economy | Consumers' assessment of their own financial situation is the weakest in more than 20 years

According to Statistics Finland, Finnish consumers' confidence in the economy weakened even more.

Consumers confidence in the economy remained low in December, says Statistics Finland. Consumer confidence was -13.3 points in December, while the reading was -12.4 in November.

Consumers evaluate both the current situation of their own economy and the situation of the Finnish economy as gloomy.

Consumer confidence was especially weighed down by assessments of their own financial situation, which sank to the lowest level since 2000. More than a third of consumers estimated in December that the state of their own finances was weaker than a year earlier.

The expectation of general unemployment development remained at a grim level. The threat of personal unemployment was also felt to have grown significantly higher than normal.

The views on the Finnish economy were still weak, but improved slightly after the autumn reading. Only 18 percent of consumers believed that Finland's economic situation will improve over the next year.

Economic confidence was strongest in the capital region and weakest in Eastern Finland

Although consumer confidence remained weak, the mood has improved slightly from the bottom readings a year ago. Consumer confidence reached the lowest readings in the history of measurement a year ago in December, when the confidence indicator got a value of -18.5.

Finnish consumer confidence collapsed in March 2022 shortly after Russia attacked Ukraine and inflation really accelerated. Confidence has remained weak ever since.

The long-term average of the indicator is -2.4. The information is based on a consumer confidence survey, which was answered by 1.-14. December 1,235 persons living in Finland.