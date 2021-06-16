The Portuguese soccer star replaced two bottles of Euro-sponsor Coca-Cola with one of water during a press conference on Monday, June 14. The company’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange had a negative close on Tuesday.

That soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo discarded two bottles of Coca-Cola and replaced them with a bottle of water during a press conference is a gesture that, for many, could have gone unnoticed. But not for the stock market.

The Portuguese athlete ruled out the famous sugary drink during a press conference on Monday in Budapest, in the run-up to the opening match of the Eurocup against Hungary, and immediately, the multinational’s shares began to fall on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Juventus and Portugal striker looked to the side before pushing the bottles away and saying “drink water” while his microphone was still off before saying disapprovingly, “Coca-Cola.”

The video only went viral on social media a day later, on Tuesday. Coincidence or not, the market capitalization of The Coca Cola Company, that is, its market value, fell almost 500 million dollars compared to Monday’s close, going from just over 239,476 million dollars to 239,000 million.

But if the comparison is made against Friday’s close, when the company’s market value was just over $ 242 billion, the loss would have exceeded $ 3 billion. Due to the time difference, what happened on Monday afternoon in Budapest could impact the last transactions of that same day in New York.

A gesture that could cost more than millions

That of Cristiano Ronaldo is a maneuver that could easily enrage Coca-Cola as one of the main sponsors of the Eurocup, because more than a decrease in its shares, the incalculable thing is the cost of his gesture for the reputation of the beverage brand .

Cristiano Ronaldo has gained fame for taking his obsessions with the fitness life to another level in order to stay in shape at 36 years old. For this reason, what happened on Monday in Budapest even earned him some criticism.

A Twitter user criticized that the same athlete who recommends not drinking Coca-Cola is the advertising image of the well-known restaurant chain KFC, which, in turn, took advantage of the comment to make its own publicity.

The consumption of sugary drinks has increased around the world in recent decades and is related to obesity, which in itself increases the risk of cancer. The World Health Organization recommends that people limit their daily sugar intake to less than 10% of their total energy intake.

With Reuters and AP