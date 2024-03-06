Opening up more to the rest of the world is one of the solutions that the Chinese Government proposes to encourage its weak trade demand and reverse the negative results in several of its macroeconomic indicators. Beijing seeks to eliminate investment restrictions for foreign entrepreneurs, relax the services market, inject more money into the private sector and even seeks to get more foreigners to come to its country to study and work in its territory.

#Economy #China #seeks #foreign #investment #boost #economy