China's plan for its economy in 2024 is packed with goals and promises, but it is also notable for failing to detail stimulus measures to revive its ailing economy, disappointing investors.

The commitments released during the annual meeting of the Chinese Parliament, which began this Tuesday, March 5, conveyed a clear message: Beijing is open to business, as long as it fits with a national agenda defined by the pursuit of self-sufficiency.

In the National People's Congress (NPC), China's official legislature that ends on March 11, Xi Jinping's government set an economic growth target of 5% for 2024, although Prime Minister Li Qiang recognizes which is not an easy task.

To achieve its goals, the Executive committed to developing industries that it considers crucial for future competitiveness, from artificial intelligence to space, while offering to free access to manufacturing and some service sectors for investment.

He also announced that he will intensify his efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) and draw up development plans for emerging technologies such as quantum computing, according to the Government Work Report presented by the prime minister.

Foreign investor sentiment has deteriorated, due to a weaker-than-expected economic recovery after Covid-19, while trade tensions with the West have flared.

“Announcements don't move markets and promises don't drive investment,” said Sean Stein, president of the Beijing-based Chinese American Chamber of Commerce, adding that the reform announcement was encouraging.

