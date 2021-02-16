While the trade relationship between the 27-country bloc and China is going through a good moment, its relationship with the United States appears to have deteriorated in 2020, according to exchange figures published this Monday, February 15 by Eurostat.

The European Union strengthened commercial ties with China in 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which left this country as one of the few with economic growth during the year.

This is demonstrated by commercial exchange: last year, exports of goods from the EU bloc to China increased 2.2% and imports rose 5.6%, compared to 2019.

According to Eurostat, the statistics office of the group of 27, external sales to the Asian giant in 2020 amounted to 202.5 billion euros, while imports reached 383.5 billion euros.

But the business idyll between Brussels and Beijing contrasts with a difficult bilateral relationship with Washington that in 2020 tended to worsen. Imports and exports to the United States fell 13.2% and 8.2% in 2020, respectively.

2020 was a turbulent year for economic relations between the White House and the European Union, marked by side-by-side tariffs that prolonged a nearly two-decade-long trade dispute stemming from subsidies for their aeronautical giants.

Trade with the United Kingdom, the third partner of the European Union, also fell substantially in 2020. Exports of goods from the EU to its former partner fell by 13.2% to 277 billion euros and imports fell by 13.9% to 167.2 billion euros.

With London there is now a new relationship as of January 1, when Brexit was consolidated.

With EFE