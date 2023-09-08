China tightened restrictions related to the use of iPhone devices by government employees. According to two sources briefed on the situation, the Chinese government has requested employees of some official agencies to stop using Apple mobile phones in the workplace.

Apple lost around $200 billion in market capitalization over the past few days following US-China tensions. Apple shares fell 3% on Thursday but have fallen more than 5% on the week due to a Chinese government-ordered ban on the iPhone for state employees.

Media such as ‘Wall Street Journal’ and ‘Financial Times’ reported the ban based on anonymous sources from government institutions and state companies, including a nuclear technology company and a hospital

“Beijing is looking to reduce its reliance on American technology, but this (ban) acts as a major hurdle for Apple, as China is its biggest international market and accounts for about 20% of its revenue,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investments and Interactive Investor, a UK investment platform.

The spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, consulted about the ban, limited himself to saying succinctly that “products and services from any country are welcome to enter the Chinese market as long as they comply with Chinese laws and regulations.”

A woman uses an iPhone mobile device as she walks past an illuminated Apple logo at the Apple Store in Grand Central Terminal in New York City, the U.S., on April 14, 2023. REUTERS – MIKE SEGAR

Earlier last month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose blocks and regulations on US high-tech investment in China, signaling heightened tensions in the trade war between the world’s biggest powers.

According to the White House, President Biden, who is in New Delhi for the G20 summit, will use the meeting for the United States to highlight a proposal for developing and middle-income countries that would increase the lending power of the World Bank and the Bank. International Monetary.

with PA