The real estate giant was accused of inflating its income in its 2019 and 2020 annual reports, in what could be one of the biggest accounting frauds in history. The sanctions for this action affect its founder and five other directors.

China Evergrande Group would have exaggerated its income by more than 72 billion euros (78 billion dollars) two years before its resounding collapse in 2021 that generated shock waves from which the world's second economy has not yet recovered.

It was the Asian giant's Securities Market Regulatory Commission (CSRC) that sent the statement to the mainland Chinese stock exchanges and fined the company 533 million euros (581 million dollars).

Its founder, developer Hui Ka Yan, was also fined $6.5 million and banned from participating in financial markets. of the country for life. He had already been detained by the authorities in September, for alleged “illegal crimes.”

Other former executives, Xia Haijun and Pan Darong were also punished with fines and market bans.

Along with the warning to Chinese stock markets, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, the document points out the amounts that the company would have falsified.

The notification shows that Evergrande exaggerated its income in 2019 by about $30 billion, while in 2020 they would have inflated it by almost 80% with about $48.6 billion. a sum of 78 billion dollars that never existed.

After showing the fraudulent reports, the company would have raised money in the financial markets based on the falsified figures.

How does the closure of the Chinese company Evergrande affect the world economy?



The founder of the company, who at his most successful became the second richest man in all of Asia, is now accused by Chinese regulators of being “directly responsible and, at the same time, the real controller of the organization.” and the orientation” of fraud. “The means were especially egregious and the circumstances especially serious,” the CSRC noted.

The story of the fall of a giant

Evergrande, which was once an emblem of success and business ambition in China, being part of the sector that came to represent a third of the country's growth, is known today as the cause of the difficult real estate situation that has even dragged down other companies as well. to bankruptcy.

One of the company's big mistakes was treating the money it received for apartments as net income, even those that had not yet been paid. The company used all of the money received to make more apartments and sell them to other citizens, in a cyclical exercise that led many clients to realize the bubble too late.

Real estate crisis in China: Evergrande, in liquidation





07:43

In 2021, the company decided to change its way of operating and the Chinese Government chose to limit loans to this and other firms in the real estate sector.

However, Evergrande already owed many, and attempted to work with private lenders and international investors and last year, in mid-2023, reported that it had moved toward a debt restructuring agreement.

Unsuccessful in its attempts to escape its creditors, it became the most indebted developer in the world, with a pledge of more than $300 billion.

The story did not end well for the company and on January 29 of this year, a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of Evergrande.

