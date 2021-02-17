The Parliament is pending the discussion of two bills that seek to make possible a new withdrawal of 10% of the funds from individual savings accounts. If approved, it would become the third in less than a year.

When Chilean legislators return in March from their summer vacation, they will have a task: to resume the discussion of two bills that intend to allow citizens to withdraw another portion of their pension savings.

The initiatives were presented by the opposition Green Regionalist Party and by Deputy Pamela Jiles. Both support the argument that with these resources the pockets of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will be alleviated.

The discussion will revolve around a new withdrawal of 10% of savings, an idea that was initially rejected by the government.

“The most vulnerable people have no funds left in their accounts and, from that point of view, it is a policy that we believe is quite regressive, not focused on the poorest,” said Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda.

Three million Chileans no longer have savings

If the early retirement had the legislative blessing – and then that of President Sebastián Piñera – it would become the third in less than a year.

In July 2020, a first withdrawal of 10% of pension funds was approved in an unprecedented way, an initiative that received a reluctant presidential sanction.

94.4% of the 11 million members of the system benefited from this measure, according to the Superintendency of Pensions. In total, almost $ 20 billion were withdrawn.

On December 3, 2020, a second withdrawal was approved, after the ruling party managed to carry out a project almost identical to the one promoted by the opposition. The difference was that it taxed the withdrawal of funds starting at 1.5 million pesos (about $ 2,000).

The feasibility of a new withdrawal has generated debate

The Superintendency of Pensions says that 2.9 million people have already run out of funds, but there are those who defend their effectiveness for the reactivation of the economy.

Payments for withdrawals of funds total US $ 34,244 million and almost 2.9 million people used up their resources from their mandatory individual capitalization accounts. Check here the details: https://t.co/QqQRq2wFO5 – Super Pensions (@Superpensiones) February 15, 2021

The Executive’s counterproposal is to accelerate a parliamentary agreement to reform the much criticized pension system, devised by José Piñera, one of the current president’s brothers, and established during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990).

The Chilean pension system was a pioneer in establishing individual worker capitalization, with funds managed by private administrators that in turn invest them and generate juicy profits, a model replicated by other countries in the region.

The transition to a model with higher pensions was one of the main demands of the wave of protests that erupted in October 2019, leaving some thirty people dead and thousands injured.

With EFE