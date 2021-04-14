If the new bill is approved, citizens will be able to withdraw up to 10% of their pension funds again. The government, which does not endorse the initiative, advocates a structural change in the pension system.

In Chile there is political consensus around the idea that emptying pension funds is not the best solution to the crisis caused by the pandemic. However, the project for the third savings withdrawal advances this week in Parliament.

Opposition legislators from the center and left defend the initiative as a bloc, arguing that the government’s refusal to give the green light to a universal basic income makes the already precarious economic situation of millions of families even more difficult.

Up to five bills came to the Chilean Parliament so that citizens were allowed to withdraw another ten percent of their pension savings, which were finally merged.

This Tuesday, the project was discussed in the Constitution Commission, which left it ready to send to the Chamber of Deputies for subsequent final vote in the Senate.

Third withdrawal in less than a year

When a similar initiative first reached the legislative bosom, the government of Sebastián Piñera quickly disagreed.

In July 2020, the president reluctantly sanctioned the law, amid pressure from an incipient crisis that was already beginning to hit hard. At that time, 95% of the 11 million affiliates benefited.

In December another retreat was endorsed, this time with the official blessing, which was enjoyed by 7.6 million citizens. The new withdrawal does not have the approval of the Executive, which is already thinking of appealing it to the Constitutional Court, if approved.

Piñera advocates a structural reform of the much criticized pension system, instead of continuing to approve partial withdrawals. The Chilean Superintendency of Pensions estimates that 4.9 million affiliates would run out of funds if the new project is completed.

