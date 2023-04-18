The Government of Gabriel Boric and the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT), the main union in the country, agreed on Monday, April 17, to gradually increase the minimum wage from the current 410,000 Chilean pesos, between May of this year and the middle of next year. .

Before coming to power in Chile, in March 2022, the progressive Gabriel Boric promised in his campaign to end his term in March 2026 with a minimum salary of 500,000 pesos. This Monday he took another step to achieve it.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare revealed that it reached an agreement with the unions to gradually raise income, from 410,000 Chilean pesos to 500,000 (about $624 at today’s prices) in July 2024.

“There will be a first increase on May 1, 2023 to 440,000 pesos and a second increase on September 1 to 460,000 pesos,” explained Finance Minister Mario Marcel.

We reached an agreement for #Minimum wage! 🇨🇱 For decent work with fair remuneration, we agreed with the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) to gradually increase the minimum wage to $500,000 in full by 2024. pic.twitter.com/HkPjuqNqU9 – Government of Chile (@GobiernodeChile) April 17, 2023



The agreement is not yet firm, as it must be presented to Congress for its approval and subsequent implementation. Boric’s government does not have a majority in the Legislature and must obtain the support of the center-right and right-wing opposition for its approval.

“More than 900,000 people receive the minimum wage in our country. Gradually reaching 500,000 pesos, with support for SMEs, will contribute to their quality of life,” said the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Jeannette Jara, who indicated that in parallel will promote a project to help SMEs to assume the costs of the salary increase.

As in the previous increase, the bill determines that an additional 10,000 pesos will be added to the minimum wage, until reaching 470,000 pesos in January 2024, if accumulated inflation in 12 months exceeds 6%.

The Chilean Parliament approved in May 2022 to raise the minimum wage by 14.3%, the largest readjustment in 25 years, after a historic agreement between the Government and the CUT.

Chile has one of the highest minimum wages in Latin America, although it is still a long way from the main member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

with EFE