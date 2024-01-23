After the agreements reached by Gabriel Boric's government with the center and right-wing sectors, this week the project to make substantial changes to the pension system begins to be discussed in the Chamber of Deputies. The initiative was stalled for a year due to divisions and now comes a decisive week for one of the Chilean president's flagship projects.

After being approved this Monday, January 22, in the Finance Commission, where it faced strong resistance from various sectors, the pension reform promoted by President Gabriel Boric will begin to be discussed in the Chamber of Deputies. The articles were presented in November 2022.

To ensure that Boric's star project, which seeks to leave behind the system implemented by the dictator Augusto Pinochet, enters the Deputies, the Government had to agree on adjustments with sectors of the center-right opposition, amid resistance from the most strong of the extreme right.

By eight votes in favor, four against and one abstention, the reform was approved in mid-January in the Labor and Social Security Commission of the Chamber and then went to the Finance Commission, which gave it the go-ahead for it to enter. to the parliamentary precinct.

The Government needs 78 votes in favor of the project, which will be debated after the legislative break in February, and will continue its processing in the Senate.

The reform proposes the creation of a mixed pension system and the possibility for the State to manage private funds, which are in the hands of private companies. In addition, Boric seeks to increase the contribution from the current 10% to 16%, borne by the employer.

The additional 6% was the point of discussion and generated reactions: in the initial project, the Executive wanted to allocate that percentage to social insurance, but finally opted for a mixed formula that had more support by distributing 3% to social security and another 3% to individual capitalization.

Main proposals of the reform that seeks to leave behind the Chilean pension system, created by the Augusto Pinochet regime (1973-1990). © France 24

However, both the right-wing coalition Chile Vamos and the far-right reject the new distribution and want 6% to go entirely to the individual capitalization accounts of each worker.

The Augusto Pinochet regime (1973-1990) implemented the current retirement system, and is recognized for being a pioneer in individual capitalization. Today, each worker allocates 10% per month of his salary to a personal account that he can use when he retires and that is managed by private pension administrators, known as AFP.

According to EFE, in recent years the model has been widely criticized for the scarce pensions it grants: the average pension as of June 2023 was 283,455 Chilean pesos for men (321 dollars) and 111,237 pesos for women (about 126 dollars), respectively, according to the Pension Superintendency.

The pension system had several attempts at reform, but no government successfully completed them. In 2008, a modification was achieved, which included a pension financed by the State for vulnerable sectors.

