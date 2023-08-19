Between April and June, the Gross Domestic Product of the fourth largest economy in Latin America contracted 1.1% compared to the previous year. With this scenario, Chile begins to meet the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who estimated that by 2023 it would be the South American country with the worst performance in Latin America in terms of economic growth, with a contraction of 1% at the end of this year. anus.

It is the third period in a row that the Chilean Central Bank reveals data tinged with red. The issuer assured that the drop was mainly driven by trade, transportation, mining and manufacturing activities and that the scenario could have been worse due to a decrease in domestic demand.

“Domestic demand, for its part, decreased 5.6% as a result of lower household consumption and investment, an effect that was partially offset by an increase in net exports,” read in the official statement published this Friday.

Between April and June, the Gross Domestic Product of the fourth largest economy in Latin America contracted -1.1% compared to the previous year. © France 24 English

According to the data analyzed, between April and June the fall was 1.1%, in the immediately preceding semester (January to March), the contraction was 0.8%, which means that so far in 2023 the country will not It has given positive reports on its economic growth, and that, in addition, it has been dragging this scenario since the end of 2022 when in the fourth quarter it showed a negative 2.3%.

The Chilean National Accounts Report published today by the Central Bank indicates that the 1.1% drop in economic activity was mainly affected by trade, transportation, mining, and manufacturing. Link to the publication: https://t.co/LJ0lLGg8KD pic.twitter.com/DxQhp3wsmP – Central Bank of Chile (@bcentralchile) August 18, 2023



“In seasonally adjusted terms, economic activity exhibited a decrease of 0.3% compared to the previous quarter, as a result of a slowdown in net exports that was partially offset by an acceleration in investment,” the agency detailed.

The numbers remain difficult to predict in Chile. In 2021 the Chilean economy grew a historic 11.7% after a brutal fall of 5.8% in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, but by 2023 it expects to fulfill the dark outlook predicted by the IMF, as the Central Bank predicts a closure between -1.75% and -0.75%

With EFE and local media