During February, the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro experiences its carnival season, a great attraction for national and foreign tourists. According to projections from the local tourism industry, hotel occupancy is around 100% and growth in income will exceed that recorded in 2019.

Between February 5 and 18, the city of Rio de Janeiro is the scene of the traditional carnivals, which in addition to being an important festival for that region of Brazil, are also a great source of income for the local tourism industry.

According to Embratur, the Government's official tourism promotion agency, the country estimates receiving almost 230,000 foreign visitors during the festivities held during that period.

Meanwhile, according to the projections of the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC), cited by AP, the carnival festivities will generate around 9,000 million reais (about 1,800 million dollars) in income during February. These figures represent an increase of 10% compared to the same month in 2023.

Last year, Brazil recovered pre-pandemic rates in international tourist arrivals, with approximately 6 million visitors. The figure exceeded the estimates of the World Tourism Organization by 3% and is 62.7% higher than the accumulated figure for 2022, when 3.6 million visitors were estimated.

“The hotel chain has record occupancy with almost 100% in some areas of the city,” explained Ronnie Costa, president of RioTUR, Rio's municipal tourism company, to the AP agency.

If all activities are taken into account, it is expected that 70,697 jobs will be created in Brazil as a result of these festivals, of which around 67,000 will be generated in the service sector alone.

Brazil has been experiencing a significant increase in the reception of foreign tourists, making it one of the most visited destinations in Latin America. According to Embratur, in 2023 foreign tourism left 6.9 billion dollars to the national economy, the equivalent of 34.5 billion reais. This value exceeds that of 2014, when during the Soccer World Cup, foreign currency income was 6.8 billion dollars.

Recently, a study by Embratur's Information Management and Data Intelligence unit stated that Chile was once again the third largest source of tourists to Brazil, with 458,576 arrivals to national destinations. The figure is the highest in the historical series and once again places the Andean country on the podium of the main tourist emitters, displacing Paraguay.

