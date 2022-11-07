The Ministry of Economy announced this Sunday the cancellation of the rule that forced the owners of light vehicles to carry out the verification of physical-mechanical conditions.

The Rule 236 would force car owners to keep their vehicles in top condition. In addition, the verification had to be paid.

It would have been on November 4 that the technical inspection of the physical-mechanical conditions of light vehicles was canceled by the National Commission for Quality Infrastructure, belonging to the Ministry of Economy.

“It is reported that the Rule that forced owners of light vehicles to carry out the verification of the physical-mechanical conditions”, published Economy.

With this, light vehicles weighing less than 3.8 tons do not require a technical inspection. With this, the vehicles could have lighting failures, tires in poor condition, not having windshield wipers, having broken windows, among other things.

The Rule 236which would regulate the inspection that light vehicles are in good condition, would enter into force on December 1, 2022.

The Ministry of Economy determined that the rule could affect the family economy of Mexicans who use vehicles as work tools.

To avoid affecting the pockets of Mexican families, the entry into force of the Rule 236.

Among the damages to the pockets of the Mexicans to be able to carry out this inspection were unforeseen expenses, such as the payment of the verification itself, in addition to the constant repair of the vehicles.