Sunday, September 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Economy | Can you even talk about art and money in the same sentence? Economists explain why supporting culture makes sense

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Economy | Can you even talk about art and money in the same sentence? Economists explain why supporting culture makes sense

Lovers of literature and economists Sixten Korkman (left) and Niku Määttänen were photographed together with the central library Oodi. Picture: Mika Ranta / HS

Next week, the budget tussle will begin, where the struggle for state money will be fierce. The culture as a whole is not strong. Economists Sixten Korkman and Niku Määttänen say that art is just as valuable for the economy as, say, industry. Its value is often wrongly justified.

Economists often talk in public about the price of electricity or monetary policy. Not about art. In Insinöör-Suomi, the prevailing idea seems to be that culture is not an industry to be taken seriously.

Can the value of culture be measured in money in the same way as export?

No, say the economists Sixten Korkman and Niku Määttänen.

#Economy #talk #art #money #sentence #Economists #explain #supporting #culture #sense

See also  Sudan | The ceasefire is again being torn apart, the fighting continues
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The “Carpet” plan has been announced at Moscow airports

The “Carpet” plan has been announced at Moscow airports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result