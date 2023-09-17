Economy | Can you even talk about art and money in the same sentence? Economists explain why supporting culture makes sense

Lovers of literature and economists Sixten Korkman (left) and Niku Määttänen were photographed together with the central library Oodi.

Next week, the budget tussle will begin, where the struggle for state money will be fierce. The culture as a whole is not strong. Economists Sixten Korkman and Niku Määttänen say that art is just as valuable for the economy as, say, industry. Its value is often wrongly justified.

Economists often talk in public about the price of electricity or monetary policy. Not about art. In Insinöör-Suomi, the prevailing idea seems to be that culture is not an industry to be taken seriously.

Can the value of culture be measured in money in the same way as export?

No, say the economists Sixten Korkman and Niku Määttänen.