The aircraft manufacturer is going through a complicated situation, following the most recent incident in one of its 737 MAX 9 models, which caused regulators to put a ceiling on the mass production of Boeing aircraft, while they carry out the corresponding audits. This incident, in addition to generating complications within the company, also affects airline customers, who have to reorganize their fleet renewal and expansion plans.

The explosion of a safety panel in the Boeing 737 MAX 9 model, recorded on an Alaska Airlines aircraft in early 2024, exacerbated the crisis of the manufacturer, which had been making efforts to recover from the losses after two fatal accidents that left more of 340 people dead and the consequences of the pandemic, which generated a debt of 38 billion dollars.

Following the decision of the United States Federal Aviation Administration to limit the manufacture of these aircraft, while the corresponding audits are carried out on Boeing's safety processes, the airlines expressed their concern, because this directly hits their renewal plans and fleet expansion.

This Friday, February 9, the United States Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the head of the office, Michael Whitaker, will travel to Seattle early next week to meet with Boeing executives while the agency audits the 737 production process. MAX.

While airlines are waiting for the regulators' decision and the manufacturer's manufacturing and safety process, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) confirmed, at the end of January, that demand for air transport increased by 36.9% in 2023 compared to the previous year, while the airline sector continues to recover after the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to annual IATA data, international traffic grew by 41.6% compared to 2022 and represented 88.6% of 2019 levels, while domestic traffic rose by 30.4% and is at 3.9%. above the data from five years ago.

By region, December 2023 demand in Asia Pacific increased by 60.7%, and did so more modestly, but with double digits in other markets: 16.4% in the Middle East, 16.3% in Latin America or 12.5% ​​in Europe.

With Reuters and EFE