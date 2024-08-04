Economy | Budget negotiations on next year’s use of money begin

Economic|Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (Kok) hopes that no new adjustment measures will be needed during the government period, in addition to the previously agreed measures of nine billion euros.

State the important negotiations for next year’s use of money begin on Wednesday, when the Ministry of Finance meets the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) in charge of internal budget negotiations.

The minister of municipalities and regions will also be present Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (cook) and the Minister of Economic Affairs Will Rydman (p.s.).

The government decided in April’s framework crisis on additional adjustments of three billion euros in addition to the six billion agreed in the government program for this government term. After that, based on the instructions of the Ministry of Finance, the ministries made the budgets for their respective administrative branches for next year, which the Ministry of Finance will prepare this week. So the ministries have already had to take next year’s cut needs into account in their own budget proposals.

The government will discuss the state budget proposal based on this week’s decisions during the budget meeting at the beginning of September. After this, the budget proposal goes to the parliament’s referral debate. Members of Parliament can propose changes to the budget, which the finance committee processes. The use of money will be considered one more time at the end of the year, when the parliament deals with the budget proposal in the plenary session. As the last step, the parliament approves the budget.

Next year’s budget includes, among other things, a presentation on changes to the value added tax, which is expected to be considered by the parliament in the fall. Among other things, the 10 percent value added tax on medicines, books and sports services is being increased to 14 percent.

Government spending is evaluated to be 87.6 billion euros next year and a deficit of 10.7 billion euros. Orpo’s government has announced its goal to reduce the state’s indebtedness.

Finland’s economy is crawling

The Finnish economy has not taken a turn for the better, despite strong expectations. Unemployment figures have also increased. Published by Statistics Finland in July labor force survey According to There were 39,000 more unemployed.

Statistics Finland told last month also that in July 60 percent of consumers were of the opinion that the economic situation in Finland as a whole is worse than a year earlier. More than a third estimate that the economy will weaken in the next year.

Ordinary citizens aren’t the only ones who read the economy bad numbers. Head of the Office of the Ministry of Finance Juha Majanen commented on Sunday For Iltalehti, that the need for additional savings cannot be ruled out. According to him, you may have to save due to social security expenses, among other things.

“The welfare areas’ budgets for the current year were a total of EUR 0.9 billion minus. In the spring, the deficit was already 1.2 billion. There are no figures for June yet, but if the spending has been the same, then we are pretty close to the fact that the money reserved for the financing of welfare areas in the budget framework is not enough,” said Majanen in an interview with Iltalehti.

However, Majanen predicted that the light is visible.

“The rise in prices has clearly slowed down. Interest rates are falling, and the ECB will probably lower interest rates two more times this year, which the market has already priced in. The decline in gross domestic product seems to have really stopped, and the housing market is showing signs of picking up,” said Majanen.

Orpo: I hope that the adjustments are sufficient

Although the cuts are not on the table in the budget negotiations starting on Wednesday, the question haunting many minds is whether the government plans to make additional cuts this government term.

STT asked the prime minister who visited the Paris Olympics on Saturday From Petteri Orpo (kok), how the situation of low-income earners is taken into account when making possible future savings. The government is planning, for example, a law change that would reduce the housing benefits of more than 200,000 pensioners. Support would cease completely for approximately 7,600 recipients. STT news about it on Saturday.

Orpo told the media conference that he hopes that the government’s austerity measures so far will be enough.

“First of all, I hope we don’t have to make new savings. We are now waiting for the Ministry of Finance’s forecasts and assessment. They will determine whether we will have to make further adjustments,” Orpo answered.

The Ministry of Finance is currently preparing a forecast that tells how the government’s actions will affect the indebtedness of Finland’s public finances. The government has so far agreed on a total of nine billion adaptation measures.

“I hope that they are sufficient, but in any case it is clear that in any case we will not have to be in the same category again if further adaptation is needed,” said Orpo.

Finance Minister Purra has stated that, if necessary, adjustment measures will be taken during this term of government, even more than the nine billion euros decided so far.