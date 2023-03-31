Economy | Britain joins the Pacific CPTPP free trade agreement

Britain will become the first new member of the agreement since its conclusion in 2018.

Britain related to the CPTPP trade agreement, Prime Minister Rishi Sun too the office announced on Friday. It is the country’s largest trade agreement after Brexit, which was preceded by almost two years of negotiations.

The agreement now includes 11 countries in the Indo-Pacific region. After Britain joins the group, it includes more than 500 million people and covers 15 percent of the world’s gross domestic product, the release said.

At the same time, the country is the first European country to participate.

According to the press release, Britain’s accession is proof that the country is seizing the opportunities that post-Brexit economic freedom enables.