The Brazilian Central Bank seeks for citizens to use digital currency as a way to promote bankarization. If this initiative is implemented next year, as planned, this country would be a pioneer in South America and one of the first in the world to have a digital currency.

“Dear Mom: Forget Cash”. With this letter, a senior executive of the International Monetary Fund explained, in great detail, what digital currencies issued by central banks are, a project in which some have already embarked.

Brazil is the most recent case and perhaps the most advanced in South America. The Central Bank of that country announced that its digital currency, scheduled to go live next year, will be called Drex and will seek to boost financial services.

“It would be like a digital form of cash that you can keep on your phone, in an app called a digital wallet, not unlike the one we use to send each other messages. In that wallet there may be money that you transfer from your bank account or the balances that other people send you ”, explained in March 2021, with everyday examples, Tommaso Mancini-Grifoli, from the IMF.

Indeed, central bank digital currencies or CDBC, are digital tokens issued by these institutions linked to the country’s official currency, unlike cryptocurrencies, whose origins are anonymous and are not monitored by central banks.

Hence, the contrast between allowing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to be legal tender, as El Salvador did almost two years ago, and effectively having its own digital currency.

Digital currency: “The question is not knowing if it will arrive, but when”

Several countries, including The Bahamas and Nigeria, have already launched these coins, although it is China that is running the largest pilot project in the world.

The Asian giant recently revealed that transactions through this medium reached 1.8 trillion yuan (249.33 billion dollars) at the end of last June, a figure, according to the governor of the Central Bank, Yi Gang, much higher than the 100,000 million yuan that were traded in August 2022.

Although these figures illustrate China’s role as a leader among countries developing their own digital currencies, their adoption is still in the early stages. The e-CNY, as the digital yuan is called, has so far been used mainly for domestic retail payments.

The United States, the European Union, and about 130 other territories, representing 98% of the global economy, are exploring the possibility of implementing their own digital currencies, despite the risks and the incipient nature of the initiative. “If you want to know my opinion, the question is not if it will arrive, but when it will arrive,” Mancini-Griff emphasizes to her mother on her educational blog.

