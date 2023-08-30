Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a rule that, on the one hand, guarantees that the permanent increase in the minimum monthly income from 2024 is based on two criteria: annual inflation plus the positive variation of the Gross Domestic Product. The rule also allows more people to be exempt from paying income tax because it raises the income limit from which they are affected by this obligation.

#Economy #Brazil #enacts #law #introduces #increase #minimum #wage