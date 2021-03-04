This Wednesday, March 3, it was known that the country’s Gross Domestic Product fell 4.1% in 2020, that is, less than what its Latin American neighbors did. However, on the same day the country broke a record of more than 1,900 deaths in 24 hours.

Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, experienced a bittersweet day on Wednesday, March 3, statistically speaking.

On the one hand, it was known that the economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020. It is the worst performance in 25 years, but also better than the 5.3% forecast by the International Monetary Fund and that of other economies of the region.

France 24 © France 24

At the same time, the country registered the second consecutive record of daily deaths from coronavirus by reporting 1,910 deaths, after 1,641 recorded the day before.

Since Covid-19 arrived in Brazil, the Government of Jair Bolsonaro strongly opposed the closure of the economy against health recommendations, arguing that the blockade claimed more lives than the pandemic.

That position helped avoid an even deeper recession, at least in the short term; as did a generous welfare program that ended in December.

The strategy that seemed to work economically, did not work in the same way in the health sector, since its numbers of infections and lethality due to the pandemic remain high, which, in the medium term, according to experts, could cause a greater economic slowdown .

(1/2) OR Gross Domestic Product (#GDP) of the country advanced 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, but in the fourth quarter of 2020, it remains 4.1%, totaling R $ 7.4 trilhões. This is interrupted or growing for three years in a row, from 2017 to 2019, when the GDP accumulated high of 4.6%. #IBGE #economy pic.twitter.com/4kIMHu0juS – IBGE Comunica (@ibgecomunica) March 3, 2021

“The worsening of the Covid-19 outbreak casts a dark cloud over the outlook for the coming months,” wrote William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics, in a report released Wednesday.

Monica de Bolle, a senior researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, said the GDP figures still don’t capture the full impact of the disaster. “If public health is in complete collapse, obviously the economy will be in complete collapse,” he said.

Federal vs. state strategy in Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro has vigorously opposed moves by governors and mayors to limit economic activity, although the Supreme Court ruled last year that such decisions are the prerogative of local authorities.

The governor of São Paulo, Brazil’s largest state economy, announced on Wednesday that stricter measures would take effect this weekend.

As of Saturday and for two weeks, all businesses, except those of first necessity, must close their doors. More than 46 million people live in this state alone.

With Reuters, EFE and AP