Brazil and Mexico, the first and second economies in Latin America, chose to lower their reference rates in the month of March, arguing moderate levels of inflation. It is the sixth consecutive time that regional power Brazil has done this; but it is the first time, since February 2021, that Mexico has made this decision, and thus, together with Switzerland, they become the pioneering countries globally in leading a path of rate cuts while in the United States and Europe they have not yet They feel they are in safe inflationary territory to lower the levels of the cost of money.