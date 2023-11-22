This Wednesday, November 22, Sam Altman reached an agreement with OpenAI to return as CEO, after a tumultuous few days following his dismissal by the company’s board of directors. He joined a growing list of CEOs with similar stories.

The dramatic case of the CEO of OpenAI, fired and reinstated to the company less than a week later, is not the first of its kind. And it may not be the last in an unpredictable world of corporate America, either.

Most of the most emblematic cases have a common denominator: the bosses who have regained first place after resigning from their companies have founded or helped found them.

Several CEOs of companies in the United States have left and returned later. © France 24 – Liz Agredo

Steve Jobs: The founder of Apple, one of the most famous men in Silicon Valley, left the company in 1985 due to differences with the then CEO, John Sculley. He returned in 1997 as chief executive and resigned in 2011, just before his death.

Michael Dell: founded Dell Inc. in the 1980s and served as CEO until 2004, when he resigned to serve as president. He returned in 2007 and led the company through the merger with EMC, which resulted in the emergence of Dell Technologies.

Jack Dorsey: founded the social media platform Twitter, now known as X, and became its CEO in 2006. In 2008, co-founder Evan Williams took over while Dorsey served as president. He returned to CEO in 2015 and held the position for another six years.

Robert Iger: He first became CEO of the American entertainment group Disney in 2005. He left the role in 2020, but the board of directors asked him to return in 2022, when the company faced operating losses in its streaming unit.

With Reuters