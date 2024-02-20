The Government of Luis Arce presented this Tuesday, February 20, a package of measures to stimulate investment and exports in Bolivia, with the aim of reversing a growing shortage of dollars that has left empty shelves and many workers without receiving salaries.

Reducing bureaucracy for exports, increasing investment in grain production, facilitating diesel imports and allowing the circulation of larger trucks are part of Bolivian President Luis Arce's plan to address the currency crisis.

The release of food exports such as soy, wheat, rice or sugar, which were controlled by quotas, is one of the ten measures agreed upon between the Government of Luis Arce and the country's main business associations.

Reserves have plummeted from a peak of about $15 billion a decade ago to less than $2 billion by the end of 2023, eroded by falling production and exports of natural gas, the mainstay of the economy in the United States. last 20 years.

Reserves have weakened in recent years. © Francia Cuesta – France 24

The crisis worsened, according to the Ministry of Economy, between August and October 2019, when there was a strong outflow of dollars from the financial system, between 5,000 million and 6,000 million dollars that were held in savings and deposits.

That money “has not returned to the financial system” because after the crisis that occurred in the country between October and November 2019, then the Covid-19 pandemic arrived, the Government argues.

“With these measures we will try to gradually moderate the shortage of dollars in the private sector,” said Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro, adding that the Government intends to raise up to $5 billion from the agricultural and mining sectors.

As a result of the situation, truck drivers have been on strike in the political capital, La Paz, over late payments, while the rating agency Fitch recently cut the country's debt rating to so-called “junk” territory, i.e. , with very few recommendations to invest.

With Reuters and EFE