The price of the cryptocurrency does not find a ceiling and this Tuesday it is trading at around $73,000, after closing on Monday at around $72,700. Experts attribute this to recent regulatory decisions and an imminent reduction in the pace of bitcoin creation.

In recent weeks, the price of bitcoin has been recording record after record and this Tuesday, March 12 has come close to touching $73,000 per unita value never achieved in history.

Exactly one week ago, on March 5, the cryptocurrency reached $69,192 and surpassed the record in force since November 10, 2021, which was $68,991. So far this year, it has appreciated by around 70%.

Bitcoin has broken several records in a span of a week. © Francia Cuesta – France 24

Analysts agree that there are several factors behind the crypto frenzy. On the one hand, a new process known as halving scheduled for April, which will cause a reduction in the pace of cryptocurrency creation.

This occurs when the reward for mining bitcoin transactions is halved and reduces the speed of creation of new coins and the availability of new supply, financial markets expert Jorge Hernando García Castro explained to France 24.

He halving It is a process that takes place every four years in which, as the rewards given to miners decrease, so does the speed at which resources are released. tokens. The supply of bitcoins is currently limited to 21 million, of which 19 million have already been mined.

A regulatory 'blessing' also adds fuel to the asset

There are other factors too. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January approved the creation of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs, which are investment vehicles that allow shareholders to gain exposure to bitcoin without owning it directly.

Additionally, the United Kingdom's financial watchdog on Monday, March 11, approved the launch of cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded notes for professional investors, becoming the latest regulator to allow digital asset products.

In addition to demand from a broader group of investors, bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general have received an additional boost from the prospect of the Federal Reserve reducing US interest rates.

Often, when interest rates are low, investors divert their capital toward assets that have higher yields or are more volatile.

With EFE, Reuters and AP