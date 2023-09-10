After two years of implementing Bitcoin as legal tender, that is, as a valid and officially recognized means of payment, El Salvador is preparing to give a lecture on the use of this cryptocurrency in the country’s public schools.

On the social networks of the Salvadoran Ministry of Education it is announced that the new subject will be taught starting in 2024, which ratifies the decision of the Central American country to take this technological and economic leap.

It is worth remembering that at the beginning of September 2021, El Salvador became the first country in the world to officially adopt cryptocurrency, as a payment mechanism for the purchase of goods and services, in an economy that has been dollarized for decades and which until then was governed exclusively by the US currency.

This country, one of the smallest in Central America, caught the attention of economists and put itself on the radar of world economic authorities after adopting this measure, because it implies moving away from the orthodox rules of monetary policy.

Mónica Taher, vice president of marketing at Roket Fuel and who was also director of technology in the Government of El Salvador, explains that the country is in a process of assimilating this technology and that the results of adopting Bitcoin are not immediate.

“We are talking about an emerging technology that is not necessarily easy. We have to educate ourselves and train ourselves in it, it is not only about downloading the digital wallet, we have to use the currency on a daily basis and understand why it fluctuates that way, for “There is volatility,” says the expert.

With an example, Taher explained how Bitcoin operations are supported in El Salvador: “if I am a business and you come to make a payment with the equivalent of 10 dollars, I as a business will receive 10 dollars, minus a fees (commission) small, lower than what businesses have to pay for the use of debit and credit cards. So, the education factor is the common denominator here.”

Warnings about the risks of cryptocurrencies

In a report published on the official website of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it is warned that “El Salvador’s experience with Bitcoin suggests that adopting unbacked crypto-assets – those whose value depends on supply and demand and which are subject to significant price volatility – carries risks, even if they have explicit government guarantees.

The body also suggests that there are risks in adopting unbacked crypto-assets, that is, those that depend on supply and demand rather than any asset for value and that are subject to significant price volatility.

Proponents of Bitcoin in El Salvador argue that this means of payment helps formalize transactions and the economy in general. However, two years later, its use still does not have universal coverage as expected.

“We will see the results in about 3.5 or more years. We cannot say that at this moment the entire Salvadoran population is ‘bitcoinized’ or that they use bitcoin as legal tender or that they use it as a form of payment. It’s going to be a long process even though there are only 6.5 million (Salvadorans) in the entire country and 3.2 million outside,” says Taher.