US President Joe Biden called for a necessary review of the dangers of artificial intelligence for national security and the economy, and assured that he is already looking for experts on the subject to advise the country’s government.

The Biden Administration and more than a dozen countries seek to regulate the emerging field of Artificial Intelligence, especially generative ones like ChatGPT, whose appearance caused a stir among users and generated interest from hundreds of investors.

Generative Artificial Intelligence is capable of creating texts, music, images and computer codes similar to humans and automatically. This automation could increase worker productivity, as well as misinformation or scams.

“In the next 10 years we will see more technological change than in the last 50 years,” Biden said at the start of the meeting with eight technology experts and advocacy groups.

“Artificial intelligence is already driving that change,” Biden added.

Various governments around the world and the European Union are making efforts to regulate and stop AI before it is too late. The Biden Administration brought together the CEOs of technology companies at the White House to discuss these issues. The office of the White House chief of staff, Jeff Zients, has been preparing measures for months that the federal government could announce in the coming weeks.

Financial institutions push for code of ethics for AI

The Collective Impact Coalition for Digital Inclusion, a group of 32 financial institutions including Aviva Investors, Fidelity International and HSBC Asset Management, called on AI developers for an ethical commitment, according to The Financial Times.

According to the outlet, the coalition, which manages $6.9 trillion in assets under management, is lobbying chip manufacturers to strengthen security and human rights in the face of risks related to this technology.

Among the dangers they mention “surveillance, discrimination, unauthorized facial recognition and mass layoffs.” “It’s easy for companies to shrug off responsibility by saying it’s not my fault if they misuse my product — that’s where the conversation gets tricky,” Louise Piffaut, head of environmental capital integration, told The Financial Times. social and governance of the British insurer Aviva Investors.

with PA