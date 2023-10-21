The president of the United States proposed additional allocations for foreign aid and security spending, of which the majority would go to Ukraine and Israel. The bill will now have to be considered by a divided Congress that could cite a rising deficit to make it difficult to pass.

A budget deficit like the one recorded by the United States Government in fiscal year 2023 has not been seen since the Covid-19 pandemic, when it reached $2.8 trillion. The 1.7 trillion dollars reached this time represents an increase of 23% compared to the previous one.

The reason: Revenues fell and outlays on social programs like Social Security and Medicare rose, compounded by record interest costs on the federal debt, according to the Treasury Department.

#UPDATE The US budget deficit for the last year widened to $1.7 trillion, government data showed — a development that could add pressure on President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection in 2024.@beiyis explains ⬇️https://t.co/WayRB6DFmF — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 20, 2023



The 2023 budget deficit marks a momentous return to the upward trend, after consecutive declines during President Joe Biden’s first two years in office. And it threatens to hinder an already complicated economic agenda in Congress.

In absolute terms, the gap between income and spending exceeded all deficits before the Covid-19 crisis, including those caused by the Republican tax cuts approved during the Donald Trump administration and the years of the financial crisis.

Biden proposes more aid for Ukraine and Israel

This Friday, October 20, the president of the United States received the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a meeting dominated by discussions about the war between Israel and Hamas, and to ensure continued support for Ukraine in its more than 600-day fight against the Russian invasion.

Just as the figures for the swollen budget deficit are known, Biden requested a multimillion-dollar aid package for the two countries at war, which is likely to ignite fiscal battles with Republicans, whose demands for spending cuts brought the country to the brink. of the debt default at the beginning of June.

France 24 © France 24

The country is moving quickly towards a deadline, November 17, to approve the final draft budget for 2024. However, the legislative path, both for the budget and the additional items for foreign aid and security spending, does not It will be easy.

It was precisely greater pressure for spending cuts by hardline Republicans that led to the overthrow of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, without his replacement having been elected so far.

Some Republican lawmakers have become skeptical about the need to fund Ukraine’s war with Russia and have threatened to shut down the government entirely in November to end chronic budget deficits and fiscal spending fueled by $31.4 trillion in debt.

With Reuters, EFE and AP