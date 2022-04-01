US President Joe Biden announced a historic release of barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat the price of gasoline and diesel.

“Symbolic? Yes. Substantial? Less”. The rising prices of fuels subtract points from Joe Biden in the presidency of the United States every day, these have skyrocketed even more since his government and allies imposed strong sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

This Thursday Biden announced the release of oil that will be around 180 million barrels within six months, with which he hopes to lower the price of fuel that Americans suffer.

When asked, the president admitted he doesn’t know exactly how much prices will drop, but suggested it could be “between 10 cents and 35 cents a gallon.” Prices are currently averaging $4.23 a gallon, up from $2.87 last year.

“The bottom line is that if we want gas prices to be lower, we need to have more oil in supply right now,” Biden said, adding that “this is a time of consequence and danger for the world, and of pain. at the pump for American families.

Biden is seeking Congress to impose economic sanctions on oil and gas companies that lease public land but are not producing. To do this, he will invoke the Defense Production Law to encourage the extraction of critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries.

The president has made the decision to free up oil reserves twice for the same purpose: to lower prices, and although the president is hopeful that prices can go down “quite significantly”, the truth is that before they caused something fleeting

Markets reacted to the announcement, with crude prices falling 6% in trading on Thursday to about $101 a barrel, but Stewart Glickman, an oil analyst at CFRA Research, said the move would bring short-term relief to oil prices. prices and would be similar to “taking a little Advil for a headache”.

“The root cause of the headache will probably still be there after the medicine wears off,” Glickman concluded.

For his part, George Ball, president of Sanders Morris Harris, commented that releasing oil is not a bad idea, although it will remain with good intentions. “Symbolically it’s a good idea, it’s had some impact on the futures price today, and that’s good or bad, depending on which side of the market you speculate on. But in terms of the great supply and demand function? No, it’s not terribly important. Symbolic? Yes. Substantial? Less”, commented the expert.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, Americans use an average of 21 million barrels of oil a day, of which 40% goes to gasoline.

The United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a set of underground salt caverns in Texas and Louisiana that may contain more than 700 million barrels of oil. They were created in the seventies after the Arab oil embargo. It is not currently full, it had 568 million barrels last week, according to official data.

George HW Bush authorized the withdrawal of almost 34 million barrels during the Gulf War in 1991, while Barack Obama approved the withdrawal of 30 million barrels to compensate for the Libyan supply disruption in 2011.

with AP