Barely three weeks after its premiere, the Warner Bros. film continues to break records and now enters the club of films that exceeded one billion in sales at the worldwide box office. Only 53 movies in history have achieved this mark, without adjusting for inflation. ‘Oppenheimer’, his rival in this period, achieved only half.

Since before the launch of ‘Barbie’ its success was already predicted, but neither its creators nor the analysts predicted this performance in such a short time.

Mattel’s doll movie opened in the United States on July 21 and soon after, theaters around the world began showing it. On his first weekend, the film managed to gross USD 155 million at its domestic box office and USD 300 million worldwideleaving behind any mark that the most successful Marvel movies have drawn.

Total, ‘Barbie’ grossed $1.031 billion: $459 million was brought in by theaters in the US and Canada, while $572 million was collected from international theaters.

It is the second blockbuster this year and the sixth of the post-pandemic era to cross the billion dollar mark, after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’.

Only 53 films in the entire history of cinema have managed to surpass the billion dollar mark at the box office. and with this record, she has a special characteristic as she is the only female director to enter that group.

The film’s director is Greta Gerwig. The American has achieved an unprecedented mark, in the past only women who have co-directed films have managed to surpass that mark. that’s the case of ‘Frozen’ (USD 1.3 billion) and ‘Frozen II’ (USD 1.45 billion) from Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, or ‘Captain Marvel’ (USD 1.1 billion) by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

“We really enjoyed making it, and I even think if people had half the fun watching it that we had making it, that would be great,” said Greta Gerwig, the film’s co-writer, director and executive producer.

The latest sales hit that propelled the film to those figures They were the USD 127 million that it raised in the last weekend of August 4 to 6. In those days, USD 53 million was received domestically and another USD 74 million abroad, according to data provided by Warner Bros. and later confirmed by Comscore.

With Reuters and local media