The country had frozen the base income of $35,600 a year for qualified migrants for 10 years and now it is expected to increase to $46,300 as of July 1. The Interior Ministry argued that the migration system currently “encourages exploitation and attracts low-paid employees” and that migrants will help solve many of the country’s problems.

Australia will end a decade of freezing the minimum wage for skilled migrant workers under the government’s view that the current system is “flawed”.

The increase will mean US$10,700 more per year for skilled migrants than they currently earn.

“Our migration system is suffering from a truly impressive decade of neglect. It is broken, it is failing our businesses, it is failing the migrants themselves and, most important of all, it is failing Australians. And that cannot continue because as a country we face great challenges national that migration can help us solve,” said Clare O‘Neil, Home Secretary.

Australia has long had one of the highest immigration rates of any Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) country, but recent official data reflects that migrants who once represented a stable labor force, more and more settle in temporary conditions and do not formalize their situation in the country or end up leaving it.

according to OR‘Neil, this change would help migrants have a clearer path to permanent residence “by the end of this year” because the conditions in which they work will be different and their quality could improve considerably.

Government had a portal for more information on this salary change.

In late 2022, in November, Australia’s Home Office conducted a migration program review that found the country had 1.8 million temporary migrants living within a population of nearly 26 millions.

This April 27 the The minister reiterated her concern on this issue and stated that it is better for migrants to seek citizenship and not remain in a temporary scenario with little regulation.

“It is not in Australia’s national interest to maintain a large proportion of temporary entrants without a pathway to citizenship as it undermines our democratic resilience and social cohesion“said the official.

with PA