The demonstrations carried out by workers in the textile sector turned violent and have already left their third fatality since last week. They are demanding better wages and conditions in a country that has come under public scrutiny for its labor practices.

For workers in the textile sector in Bangladesh, the almost four dollars a day they earn is not enough to make ends meet. And, although the Government announced an increase of 56.2% starting in December, for them it is not enough.

“Have you seen the price of potatoes and onions in the market? The new increase will not make up for the shortfall in our needs. It should be considered a little more,” said Rahima Begum, one of the employees of this thriving industry.

On average, an employee in the Bangladeshi textile sector earns the equivalent of $75 per month in local currency; The Government raised that minimum wage to $114, the first increase in five years, but protesters are pushing to almost double that offer.

Textile workers demand higher pay rise © Francia Cuesta / France 24

“We have to pay rent, food and the children’s education. The market economy is on fire. How can we continue like this?” asks the 37-year-old woman, who participates in the demonstrations to demand a more significant increase.

The dark side of the megafactory of the big fashion brands

Textiles are the economic engine of Bangladesh, a country in South Asia whose $55 billion in annual exports from the sector, mainly to the United States and Europe, represent 85% of the national total.

It is the world’s second largest clothing producer after China, with about 3,500 factories employing about four million workers, most of them women, according to the manufacturers’ association.

Bangladesh is the world’s second largest garment producer after China. © Francia Cuesta / France 24

Cheap labor in the nation of 170 million inhabitants has for decades attracted big fashion brands such as H&M, GAP, Zara, Levi’s, among many others, which together help feed an industry that generates 16 % of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

However, critics say the influential factory owners should do more for their workers and have come under intense scrutiny for years over poor working conditions, especially after the collapse of the Rana Plaza complex in 2013, in which 1,100 workers were killed and 2,500 injured.

With Reuters, AP and EFE