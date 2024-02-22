The artificial intelligence chip manufacturer Nvidia became the jewel in the crown of the New York Stock Exchange in a few years. This Thursday, February 22, it caused a stir in world markets, after reporting promising results for 2023 and very optimistic projections for 2024.

Never before had a company in the history of Wall Street added, in a single day, $277 billion to its market value. This Thursday, February 22, Nvidia, the American semiconductor manufacturer at the service of artificial intelligence (AI), did so.

This company, based in Santa Clara, California, achieved several milestones, not only in its own favor, but in favor of the global stock market, after its quarterly report exceeded expectations and revived optimism about this type of technology.

The results perplexed the world's major stock markets and sparked a global wave of stock market records: a new peak for the Japanese Nikkei since 1989 and a renewed all-time high in Paris, Frankfurt and Wall Street itself.

The benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, along with Europe's STOXX-600 index, hit all-time highs, while Nvidia shares rose 16.4% and pushed up shares of its competitors across the board. the world.

What is the reason for the stock market frenzy?

Nvidia late Wednesday forecast a roughly threefold increase in its first-quarter revenue, due to strong demand for its specialized AI computing chips. In addition, he earned almost six times more in 2023 and earned almost three times as much.

This technology “provides the means to boost the productivity that economies have struggled to increase for two decades,” said analyst Thomas Hayes, president and managing member of Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

Nvidia, which controls about 80% of the high-end AI chip market, has been gaining ground on Wall Street. At the end of 2023 it entered the select group of companies with a price of more than one trillion dollars and is very close to touching the two trillion dollar barrier.

Nvidia's stock is the most valued among the great titans of Wall Street since January 2023. © Reuters

This behavior consolidates it as the fastest growing star among its peers, other large companies such as Amazon, Tesla and Apple, whose stock market value has risen since January 2023 at a slower pace, although Microsoft and Apple remain more valuable.

Valued at $3.06 trillion and $2.85 trillion, respectively, Microsoft and Apple are the most valuable firms on Wall Street, now followed by Nvidia, Amazon and Alphabet (parent of Google).

With Reuters, EFE and AP