The commercial sector of the provinces affected by looting prefers to lose some nightly sales and not risk part of their profits. The wave of vandalism shot up this week from the southern city of Bariloche to the Mendoza region, and around the Buenos Aires capital. The Government has said that it already has a repair and prevention plan.

The curtains of the businesses of many businesses in Argentina are lowering two to five hours before the usual time, the reason is the fear of losing part of their inventory or profits for the day due to sudden looting.

“The looters get off the bus out of nowhere. You don’t even expect them, and you walk in and it takes you by surprise. You don’t have time for anything. You take the precautions you consider most appropriate for yourself,” Mauro Kardahi told Reuters. owner of a mobile phone technical service store.

Others have even chosen not to open their premises one or two days this week and, although they have not been vandalized, the voluntary closures already mean days of loss that they had not estimated.

“There are people who say that it is better to close until the storm passes. But the looting started now, at the end of August, without even having reached December, I don’t even want to imagine what will happen in December. The thing is that if I don’t open the store, I don’t eat”.

This problem, although it is basically a matter of insecurity and crime, adds to the list of economic scourges that the South American country is currently experiencing as the inflation above 100%the crisis in the cost of living, the devaluation of the peso and even dry seasons.

This week, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, said from Washington, while holding a crucial meeting with the IMF, that government aid of up to 7,000,000 Argentine pesos (19,150 dollars) would be granted to the victims of looting.

“Honestly, I feel sad. It has never happened to me that I have had to close due to force majeure, for fear of looting and insecurity. The fact that my employees called me crying because their children or their husbands had called them demanding that they close because there was looting in other places makes me feel a pain in my chest and gives me a feeling of impotence that I cannot express in words,” said Damián Fernández, a businessman from the San Fernando district.

And this Friday, August 25, President Alberto Fernández mentioned the matter during an appearance in the local media: “Please, do not break our public calm, do not break our social peace, do not break our democratic life. Those who believe it is good to encourage violence, I demand of you, please: we have gone through too much violence in this Argentina to continue enduring violence”.

With Reuters and local media.