In the second quarter of this year, the economy of the South American country contracted 2.8% despite the fact that in the previous period, between January and March, it managed to accumulate growth of 0.9%, a figure that gave optimism to the Government, which It struggles with a shortage of foreign currency, high annual inflation of more than 100% and a million-dollar debt with the International Monetary Fund. The OECD predicted this Tuesday that Argentina would be the only G20 country that would enter a recession in 2023 and 2024.

