The Argentine statistics office reported that, in the tenth month of the year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) once again had a three-digit increase, for the ninth consecutive month. Inflation has become the workhorse of the candidates still bidding for the Presidency.

While far-right presidential candidate Javier Milei offers potentially painful shock therapy to “exterminate” inflation in Argentina, his opponent, Sergio Massa, has proposed a more gradual change to resolve the crisis, which has worsened during his tenure as Economy Minister.

The truth is that the annual price variation has been stuck in the triple digits since February. In October it broke a new high in more than three decades: 142.7%, compared to the same month last yearaccording to the statistics department.

Annual inflation in Argentina has been in triple digits for nine consecutive months. © France 24

Although the monthly variation of October compared to September, of 8.3%, was lower than the highs of August and September and was below forecasts, market analysts remain pessimistic for the remainder of the year.

A survey carried out by the Central Bank of Argentina among 38 agents between October 27 and 31 showed that annual inflation would close the year at around 185%, compared to a previous estimate of 180%.

According to the consultation, private economists project a monthly inflation rate of 11.5% for this November. For December, they predict 14%; 13.9% for January and 12% for February 2024.

The economic challenges of the next president of the region’s second economy do not focus on prices. This major grain exporter is facing its worst crisis in decades: it faces an imminent recession, two-fifths of the population lives in poverty, its currency is rapidly losing value, and the Central Bank has depleted its international reserves.

With Reuters and EFE