





09:03 Argentina paid debt to the IMF and net reserves reached their lowest level in 17 years

The Argentine Government canceled debt maturities for about 2.6 billion dollars to the international lender, from the extended facilities agreement, signed with that organization in March 2022. After the payment, the country’s net reserves decreased on Tuesday, October 31 to USD 21,861 million, that is, USD 2,751 million less than at the close of Monday. This level has not been seen since 2006, when under the Government of Néstor Kirchner the country paid USD 9.81 billion, also to the IMF.