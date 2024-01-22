The Argentine president's project did not pass some demands from legislators and the document underwent modifications after concessions with Congress. During the campaign, the president proposed the privatization of a total of 41 public companies to reduce the presence of the State in the market, but his party only has a minority in the Legislature and has the challenge of promoting a package of drastic reforms with which promises to reverse the country's economic crisis.

#Economy #Argentina #Milei #suspends #plan #privatize #oil #company #YPF