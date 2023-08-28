





05:27 FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa speaks to the media on the day of Argentina’s primary elections, near a polling station in Tigre, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 13, 2023. . REUTERS – MARIANA NEDELCU

The Argentine Minister of Economy and presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, explained that there will be a bonus in pesos equivalent to about 164 dollars at the official exchange rate for around 5.5 million public and private employees, in addition to financial aid for retirees and tax relief for independent. More money was also announced for beneficiaries of social plans and a plan for agricultural exporters.