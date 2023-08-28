First modification:
The Argentine Minister of Economy and presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, explained that there will be a bonus in pesos equivalent to about 164 dollars at the official exchange rate for around 5.5 million public and private employees, in addition to financial aid for retirees and tax relief for independent. More money was also announced for beneficiaries of social plans and a plan for agricultural exporters.
