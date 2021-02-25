Argentina’s economy had one of its worst historical performances as a result of the drastic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus and subsequent lockdowns deepened the recession that the country has suffered since 2018.

An economic blow like that of now has not been experienced in Argentina since, in 2002, the Gross Domestic Product collapsed by 10.9% due to the effects of the well-known “corralito” crisis.

In the days leading up to December 2001, the country began what was the worst crisis in its history. The Government established a bank corralito in which people’s deposits were trapped in the entities, there was a subsequent devaluation of the peso, savings disappeared and banks did not respond to customers.

Almost two decades later, in 2020 the economy of that South American nation registered a similar contraction of 10%; this time as a consequence of Covid-19. But what the pandemic did was extend a recession that had already completed two years.

Before the health crisis, Argentina had already started 2020 with a productive fabric hit by the recession that started in 2018, consumption in free fall, strong financial instability, high inflation and high external debt.

The Government and multilateral organizations predict an improvement for 2021 due to the rebound effect that is expected in an economy that a year ago was paralyzed and that now shows good signs.

Both the Government and private economists, whom the Central Bank consults month by month for its expectations report, coincide in projecting a 5.5% recovery for this year. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that this expansion will be 4.5%.

