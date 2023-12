A woman buys fruits and vegetables at a greengrocer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 12, 2023. REUTERS – TOMAS CUESTA

Argentina is the second largest economy in South America and the third in Latin America. The country is among the main food exporters globally and is rich in natural resources, with the world's second largest reserve of shale gas and promising lithium reserves. However, it is also among the five most inflationary nations on the planet and has caused crises of all types in recent decades.