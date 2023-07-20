The iPhone company is testing platforms to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, in a bid to cut ground in the race for artificial intelligence products. With the announcement alone, the technology giant achieved gains in its shares during the day on Wednesday, July 19, while its rivals reported losses on the stock market, for the same reason.

Apple does not want to be left behind in the already advantaged race that its main rivals are leading in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) it is about.

On Wednesday, July 19, after the close of business on the New York Stock Exchangethe technology company released a report that accounts for its advances in intelligent programming.

The text gives only subtle hints about the AI ​​and its engineers are hesitant to give an exact date for the launch of their ‘chatbot’.

Apple has previously refrained from even mentioning the word artificial intelligence at major events, such as its developer conference last June. A marked difference compared to other technology giants such as Alphabet and Microsoft, which have spared no effort to incorporate technology into their services.

In the report released by Bloomberg Economics On Wednesday, it is shown that the apple company has built its own model, known as Ajax, to create Extended Language Models (LLM), with tools that can read, summarize and translate text, as well as predict words and create sentences that resemble the way humans write and speak.

Now, when it comes to Apple’s flagship AI products that have been successful in the market, one can only mention the voice assistant Siri, which several analysts in the technology sector consider to have become stagnant over the years.

In other nods to this technology, the company has implemented advanced artificial intelligence, such as in its Apple product Photos or some text messages, not to mention most important of all, its “mixed reality” headsets that can display virtual and augmented reality content, the so-called Apple Vision Pro.

Despite all this, the company based in California, United States, assured that it still does not have a concrete plan for the tools it is developing and that it plans to make an announcement related to the subject next year.

With AP and Reuters.