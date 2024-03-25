





European Union regulators opened investigations into Apple, Google and Meta, the first cases under a new law designed to prevent big tech companies from cornering digital markets.

The three mega technology companies are under the crosshairs of European Union (EU) antitrust regulators for possible violations of the Digital Markets Law, which prevents companies from gaining control of the digital market. The community bloc will investigate Alphabet's rules on Google Play direction and pre-selection in Google Search, Apple's actions on App Store direction and the choice screen for Safari's “payment or consent model” and Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram.