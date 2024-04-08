In the aerospace company's most recent incident, the plane managed to return to the ground without problems and the passengers were relocated to another aircraft. However, the event adds to a long and historic list of unfortunate events for Boeing aircraft, which brings pressure on its stock market shares and further agitates the interior of a company in which its main leader has already resigned.

The Federal Civil Aviation Agency (FAA) is already investigating the new incident at Boeing, the largest aerospace company in the world. The engine cover of a Boeing 737-800 on a Southwest Airlines flight fell off during takeoff from Denver to Houston.

The images were quickly replicated on social networks and the crew was in charge of alerting the pilots of what happened.

“Apparently, we have a piece of the engine cover hanging off,” a crew member is heard saying in the air traffic video of the recording. “Let's go ahead and declare an emergency for Southwest 3695, and we would like an immediate return,” he added.

🇺🇲 | Terrifying moments for passengers on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight from Denver to Houston when the engine cover came off during takeoff, forcing the plane to return to Denver. pic.twitter.com/ku7qHFC79o — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) April 7, 2024



After a few minutes, the plane managed to land back at Denver International Airport. The 130 passengers were unharmed and hours later they took another aircraft without additional costs.

The defective plane was towed to the gate, the FAA said.

According to 'ABC News', the company described the incident as a “mechanical problem” and other American media broadcast videos recorded by passengers in which what appears to be part of the hood of a turbine is seen shaking in the wind.

Boeing airplanes, in the eye of the hurricane

Scandals over damage to Boeing aircraft in mid-flight have become increasingly recent and complicate the company's reputation.

In 2018 and 2019, the company was flagged for several quality and safety problems with its aircraft and earlier this year, in January, the window of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 exploded during a flight, causing several minor injuries. .

In March, a United flight carrying 139 passengers and six crew members traveled safely from San Francisco to Oregon, but a part was detected missing from the fuselage of the Boeing 737 plane during routine inspection before the next flight.

Boeing CEO resigns after plane safety incidents



01:43

Following that incident, several investigations were opened that highlighted recurring issues of “non-compliance.”

The Texas Attorney General's Office also launched an investigation last March against Spirit Aerosystems, a Boeing subcontractor, in which “recurring problems with certain parts” were identified.

The event has dragged the company's shares into negative territory. This Monday, April 8, the company opened on Wall Street with losses close to 1%.

With AP, AFP and local media