Seminar, on Wednesday (27.Apr.2022), will have a lecture by the president of the Federation of Industries of São Paulo, Josué Gomes da Silva

THE CNI (National Confederation of Industry) carries out, in partnership with fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) and with the Power 360, the seminar “Economic Development and Sustainability” on Wednesday (27.Apr.2022), from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. The president of Fiesp, Josué Gomes da Silva, will give the opening speech of the event.

The seminar is part of the debate cycle “200 years of Independence – Industry and the future of Brazil”. The events, which will be held until June, aim to promote discussions on the country’s paths and challenges from the political, economic, social, industrial, technological and educational aspects, considering the Bicentennial of the Proclamation of Independence, celebrated this year.

This 2nd event of the seminar cycle will address how economic development and sustainability can be allies in promoting national growth. The debate will be mediated by journalist Paulo Silva Pinto, senior editor of the Power 360.

Also participating in the event:

Luiza Helena Trajanochairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza;

Bernardo GradinCEO of GranBio;

Marcelo Thome, president of the fiero (Federation of Industries of the State of Rondônia) and director of Instituto Amazônia+21;

Paulo Galaeconomist.

The president of CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade, will open the seminar. According to him, the debate cycle is an opportunity for the industry to celebrate the role played in 200 years of history and discuss the country’s future.

“Independence is a very significant celebration. It was from 1822 that our country began to exist as a free nation, and the industry played a fundamental role in the economic and social development of Brazil over these 2 centuries. This process ranges from the small factories that immigrants installed in the interior of São Paulo, still in the imperial period, through the new industrialization cycle that took place from 1950 to the present day, when we have one of the largest and most modern industrial parks in the world. ”he said.

Watch the video of the CNI president’s statement about the debate cycle (2min):

ATTEND THE SEMINAR

The seminar with the theme “Economic Development and Sustainability” will be held at Fiesp’s headquarters, in São Paulo, with the presence of guests.

The live broadcast will be through the channels of the Power 360, from CNI and Fiesp on YouTube. The event will also be displayed on Fiesp’s LinkedIn profile.

SEMINARS WILL BE HELD FROM APRIL TO JUNE

The 1st seminar, with the theme “Political Evolution of Brazil”, was held on April 6, as part of the cycle of debates on the 200th anniversary of Independence. The project is curated by former senator, writer and professor emeritus at UnB (University of Brasília), Cristovam Buarque.

Another 3 events will be promoted until the month of June. All seminars will be broadcast live on the Power 360 and CNI on YouTube.

Read the topics of upcoming debates:

Social development: May 4, 2022 – from 10 am to 12 pm;



Industrial, Scientific and Technological Development: May 11, 2022 – from 10 am to 12 pm;

