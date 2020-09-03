As early as 1977, when I was doing my thesis on the subject of “Economy and Stock Exchange”, it became clear to me that economic indicators are not suitable for stock market forecasts. The reason: the stock market itself is the best leading indicator for future economic developments and not the other way around. Which is why the stock market performance is also included in the American “leading indicators”. By guest author Peter Huber

It is completely a mystery to me why to this day almost all banks have large economic departments in order to derive stock market forecasts from economic developments. It goes without saying that we also use leading economic indicators such as the Purchasing Manager Indices (PMI), but as contraindicators. When this PMI data fell massively below the growth threshold of 50 in the spring, it was clear that a sharp economic downturn was underway. Together with the extremely increased fear indicators such as the volatility indices (VIX), it was clear to Contrarians that a Buying opportunity for stocks present. But who has dared to buy stocks in such an environment?

The stock market is ahead of the economy





If you implement this insight, it no longer looks like a V-shaped recovery in the global economy. Because although the MSCI World Stock Index has a new historical high posted, economically sensitive areas are more than 21 percent below the level at the beginning of the year on a euro basis. In plain language: almost all key industries except technology and health are well under water: automobiles, mechanical engineering, steel, construction, banks, insurance, energy, Raw materials, chemistry, etc. This indicates that we are still facing adversity and that economic recovery very sluggish will run. What doesn’t have to be bad for the further course of the stock markets, but the abundant excess liquidity of the central banks and fiscal programs will remain.

However, it is also completely a mystery to me why an Apple share on the stock exchange is now worth $ 2,200 billion, significantly more than all DAX stocks combined. Or a Tesla share now weighs $ 427 billion, while VW, Daimler and BMW together only make $ 188 billion. But since the tulip bulb bull market in old Holland, we have known that on the stock exchange not acting rationally determines the development, rather Greed and fear are the real drivers are. I don’t want to compare Apple or Tesla to a tulip bulb.



What remains if reliable forecasts for the further development of the stock market are not possible? A good indication of the long-term price potential results from the evaluation based on the Price / earnings ratio according to Shiller. Here, corporate profits from the last ten years are smoothed, adjusted for inflation and related to the current price level. This basically gives you a cyclically adjusted valuation level. The equally weighted Shiller P / E ratio (red line) is currently at the lower end of the last forty years, although capital market rates have fallen significantly during this period. From a valuation point of view, too, the stock markets still have a lot of room for improvement.



Shiller P / E World (market capitalization and weighted)

