Shaaban Bilal (Washington)

In the first poll since Kamala Harris announced her candidacy as a replacement for Joe Biden after withdrawing from the electoral race, a CNN analysis revealed her superiority over the current president in the face of Donald Trump, the strong “Republican” competitor.

The CNN poll was based on Harris’ performance in a “hypothetical matchup” with former President Donald Trump compared to Joe Biden. Overall, Harris received 45% support to Trump’s 47% among registered voters nationwide, while Biden trailed Trump by 6 points in the same poll.

But what are the most important issues that will decide the race between Trump and Harris? Hazem Ghabra, a former advisor to the US State Department, said that Kamala Harris will fully embrace Biden’s agenda, which makes her undistinguished for voters looking for change. One of the points that has sparked controversy is Harris’s lack of charisma, which is an important element to attract voters.

He added to Al-Ittihad that some critics in Washington pointed out that it faces internal challenges, while former President Donald Trump is exploiting the situation to his advantage. Trump’s election campaign raises questions about Biden’s health condition and why its details were hidden from the public. These questions may affect Harris’ credibility as his closest deputy.

He pointed out that today, the American voter’s interest is focused on economic issues and the country’s economic situation, in addition to border issues and illegal immigration. In these files, Trump appears as a stronger and more capable option, especially when it comes to American power on the world stage.

He said that the economy is the key to winning the White House, and here Trump appears as a strong candidate capable of exploiting this file to his advantage. The coming days will be decisive in determining the course of the upcoming presidential elections, and the decisions that Harris and her party will take will be pivotal in this context.

For his part, Mahdi Afifi, a member of the American Democratic Party, said that Harris is familiar with many important files and her vision is in line with the European Union and NATO, which is a source of strength for her compared to Trump, who faces major differences with the alliance and the European Union.

He added to Al-Ittihad that Harris’ “Democratic” background is consistent with the vision of the party’s leaders who have already announced their support for her over the past few days, and it is expected that she will receive the party’s support at the general conference next August to run in the presidential elections.

From Washington, political analyst Andrew Jose said that some of the most important critical issues between Trump and Harris will be the right to bear arms and abortion for women, as Trump has taken a clear pro-gun stance that has attracted conservative voters, while his administration has not prioritized important measures to control guns.

He added to Al-Ittihad that Harris takes a completely different position, as she, as vice president, oversees the White House Office of Violence Prevention, which President Biden created by executive order, and has called for a ban on assault rifles.

He noted that historically, Trump has taken a pro-life stance, which appeals to conservative voters.

As the Biden administration’s point person on abortion, Harris has championed abortion rights, including enshrining them in law. As for age, Harris is likely to project herself as a young and hopeful candidate.