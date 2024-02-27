Amazon, the most complete and adopted cloud company in the world, is now part of the select 30 companies that make up the list of what could be the oldest indicator on Wall Street. The rise of artificial intelligence has boosted the profits of technology firms and positive earnings reports from Amazon displace Walgreens from the Dow Jones chart.

The big yellow smile of the Jeff Bezos company logo was drawn on the screens of the New York Stock Exchange after welcoming the main Wall Street indicator.

It was a move that had already been anticipated after it became known that the retail giant, Walmart, would make a change in its shares and divide them 3 to 1, something that will reduce the weight of the company in the index as a whole and that represents that a company's stock is now worth less than before.

In search of balancing the numbers, strategic moves were made: Walmart moved to 26th place, Amazon enters the 17th position, Walgreens is left off the list and one more place is planned for Uber, replacing Jetblue Airways, after the drop in its share price.

Amazon is joining the ranks of one of Wall Street's oldest and most exclusive stock indexes: The Dow Jones Industrial Average. Here's how and why. pic.twitter.com/3JVDzMtAfS —The Associated Press (@AP) February 26, 2024



Walgreens, the second largest pharmacy chain in the United States and which ranked 30th in the indicator actionshad to face declines in recent years after the drop in demand for vaccines following the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far this year, this company in the health sector has recorded operating losses of 39 million dollars, compared to the 6.2 billion it lost in the same area in 2022.

An almost totally opposite scenario for Amazon, which declared $574.8 billion in revenue and $30.4 billion in net profit in 2023that is, at least a 12% increase in income.

Why is the 'Dow Jones' important?

Specifically, the 'Dow' is a measure of 30 stocks of established and well-known companies in the stock market sector that are sometimes even known as the “blue chips”, as they are considered to be on the more stable side. on Wall Street so investors know where to trust their money in stocks.

The most complete and adopted cloud company in the world is now part of the select 30 companies that make up the list of what could be the most important indicator on Wall Street © france 24 english

This index began in 1896 while a transformation of the American economy was occurring and, although since that year it has had several changes, these are no longer so common, since in the past other companies ruled the top of the industry, but with the advance of technology, the need for more technology giants to be included on the list has become undeniable.

Today, those who lead the group of 30 are Microsoft and Apple, two of the “Magnificent Seven” of Wall Street, and with the entry of Amazon there are now three technology companies that join the select group and that could represent an opening for companies like Alphabet or Meta, which are advancing in the race to dominate artificial intelligence (AI).



Today, those who lead the group of 30 are Microsoft and Apple, two of the “Magnificent Seven” of Wall Street, and with the entry of Amazon there are now three magnificent companies that join the select group © france 24 english

Analysts from the United States surveyed by AP believe that most of these changes in the stock index are due to the technological 'boom' of recent years, with companies such as Nvidia, Facebook or Microsoft, reporting significant profits and showing a promising future for their industry, as they grow in offering digital AI products.

With AP and local media.