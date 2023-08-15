In May, June and July, Europe’s largest airline by number of passengers reported record mobilization and forecast bookings for the coming months to be in line with expectations. However, their pilots demand better conditions.

A strike by pilots of the Irish airline Ryanair has forced the cancellation of at least 88 flights to or from Charleroi airport (south of Brussels) on August 14 and 15, the air terminal announced on its website.

Specifically, routes to 22 airports are affected, including Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Girona, Malaga, Castellón, Santander and Asturias. Trips to Lisbon, Rome, Venice, Marseille, Perpignan, Warsaw, Helsinki, Tetouan or Rabat, in different countries in Europe and Africa, are also included in the cessation of activities.

This is the third strike so far this summer. The workers denounce the worsening of their working conditions and the alleged “intransigence of the Ryanair management” and demand a return to pre-pandemic wages.

Kevin Cam, a Ryanair pilot, explained that “during the Covid-19 (pandemic), we agreed to reduce our salaries by 20% to help the company. The company promised to reinstate these salaries later. However, it did not want to reinstate the entire salary and considers that the indexations that have occurred and that are legal in Belgium are valid for restoration”.

The previous strikes took place on the weekends of July 15 and 16, which forced the cancellation of 120 flights, and on July 29 and 30, which suspended up to 96 frequencies.

Despite this outlook, Ryanair expects passenger traffic in August to “slightly” exceed July’s record of 18.7 million, Eddie Wilson, director of Ryanair DAC, the group’s largest airline, told Reuters.

With Reuters and EFE