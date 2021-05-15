The head of the Casa Rosada participated on May 14 in a meeting with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, in which he received the support of the organization to work with the country in favor of a solution to the situation Of the debt. During the tour, which took him to Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, he obtained the support of various leaders to reach a renegotiation of the obligation.

Since coming to power in 2019, Fernández has shown concern about the issue of Argentine debt, especially the one that his nation maintains with the International Monetary Fund and which amounts to more than 44,000 million dollars.

According to Argentine media, such as Clarín and Ámbito Financiero, the main purpose of the trip to Europe was to obtain the support of the main European leaders for a renegotiation. “I am very happy because we have met the objectives that we set for ourselves,” Fernández told Argentine journalists before starting his trip back to Buenos Aires.

On the tour, he held meetings with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and the country’s President, Sergio Mattarella, all of whom they backed the Argentine in the face of a renegotiation with the IMF.

Regarding the meeting with Georgieva, the Argentine head of state expressed optimism about finding a solution to the debt within the proposals established by his government.

“It was a good meeting, a very frank meeting, where we expressed our will to solve the Argentine debt problem but as I always say, find a solution that does not mean making the Argentine people wait, who are going through a bad time with the pandemic. (…) I have the will to do it and the firmness to do it under the conditions that I say, not to do it at any price (…) She is very understanding of what is happening in Argentina, ”Fernández said as he left the meeting.

This was the first meeting between both personalities. The head of the multilateral organization described the meeting “as very constructive” and reaffirmed the IMF’s commitment to help the South American nation.

“Our goal remains to help Argentina build a prosperous economic future for all,” read an IMF statement.

Likewise, the text states that the meeting discussed “the importance of global cooperation to ensure a more equitable and lasting economic recovery, especially in vulnerable countries,” and the efforts “being made by the Argentine authorities to address the profound challenges were analyzed. social and economic conditions facing the country, which have been aggravated by the pandemic. “

In 2018, the Government of Mauricio Macri received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), at that time led by Christine Lagarde, a loan under the ‘stand by’ modality for a value close to 44,000 million dollars.

According to official figures, the Argentine debt reached in 2020 the sum of 335,582 million dollars.

With EFE and Reuters